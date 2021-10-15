STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

T-Works’ UAV covers 45 km in 33 minutes

T-Works has successfully designed, developed and tested its indigenous vertical take-off and landing autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which covers 45 km in 33 minutes.

Published: 15th October 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Works has successfully designed, developed and tested its indigenous vertical take-off and landing autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which covers 45 km in 33 minutes. It is now planning to test their next version which would have a range of 100 km and a capacity to carry payload of 3.5 kg.

According to a press release issued by T-Works on Thursday, this Airborne Medical Rapid Transport (AMRT25) UAV can be used for surveying, inspection, surveillance, in defence applications and as a test bed for experimental payloads. AMRT25, with a 2.5 metre wingspan, is a hybrid UAV, which can be launched and landed vertically like a conventional drone and could also fly forward like a conventional winged aircraft. 

It consumes up to 75 per cent less power than a conventional multi-rotor, as the wings help produce the additional buoyant force and is designed to carry heavier payloads.

“For short flights with limited range, commonly available drones called multi-rotors are well-suited. The best battery powered multi-rotors in the world are limited to around 20-25 km, after which the battery must be recharged or replaced. For wider applications and to cover longer distances, say over 100 km with speed, we must break this range barrier, the reason why fixed-wing VTOL UAVs are an efficient option,” said Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unmanned aerial vehicle T-Works
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp