Huzurabad byelection: TRS, BJP vying to cut into Congress votes

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the clock ticking down to the Huzurabad byelection, all major political parties have shifted gears and are going all out to ensure the victory of their respective candidates with a thumping majority. While the leaders of both the TRS and BJP claim that the bypoll would be a faceoff between Gellu Srinivas Yadav and Eatala Rajender, the Congress party too is trying to mark its presence in the election, amid a lot of internal strife.

However, it appears as if the pink and saffron parties, in a bid to ensure victory, are now vying to cut into the grand old party’s votes. It may be mentioned here that the delay in naming NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao as candidate and the reported internal conflict have already affected the Congress party’s election campaigns, which would ultimately reflect in its vote share.

Though the campaign works of its archrivals have already reached the peak stage, the Congress leadership is still struggling to get all its top guns on board to work hand-in-hand for Narsing Rao’s win. As both the TRS and BJP have set their eyes on the Congress’ vote bank, it needs to be seen as to who would make the best use of this situation. Political analysts also say that Narsing Rao’s entry into the fray would ultimately benefit either Srinivas Yadav or Rajender.

It may be recalled that Congress candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy, who is currently in the pink party camp, had managed to bag 34.60 per cent of votes in the 2018 Assembly polls. However, it has reduced significantly now. Though, according to a recent survey, the Congress had a vote share of 10 to 12 per cent in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till recently, it reduced further and reached 7-9 per cent, owing to backto- back defections and lack of proper leadership in the segment.

Eatala has no moral right to seek votes: Vinod

Launching a scathing attack on BJP leader Eatala Rajender, State Planning Board Vice- Chairman B Vinod Kumar alleged that the former minister resigned from the post for selfish reasons and not for the welfare of people. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Vinod Kumar alleged that Rajender has no moral right to seek votes. He said that the government will soon set up the Jammikunta- Huzurabad Urban Development Authority by merging two municipalities

Revanth to hold public meetings

Hyderabad: As part of campaign, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will take part in four public meetings on Oct 23 and 24. On Oct 23, he will hold meetings at Veenavanka bus stand and Gandhi Chowk in Jammikunta. On Oct 24, he will be addressing a public meeting at Sriramulapally and Kamalapur