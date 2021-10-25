Hazy mornings and chilly nights in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is round the corner — breezy conditions prevail across the State and the temperature has come down during the nights. The minimum temperatures that hovered around 20 degree Celsius a few days ago have now come down to 15 degree Celsius. In the last 24 hours, Kumrambheem-Asifabad and Adilabad districts saw the temperature settle at 15.7 degree Celsius.

In Hyderabad, nights have become colder with temperatures plummeting below 20 degree Celsius. Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar and Ramachandrapuram have been experiencing temperatures around 18 degree Celsius. The Met Department has attributed the prevailing weather conditions to the north easterlies. Mornings are likely to be hazy and the surface winds, likely to be north easterlies/ northerlies, are at a speed of 4-6 kmph, the IMD said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 17 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures in the range of 32 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius in the next three days.