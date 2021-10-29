Telangana stands second in country in terms of drunken driving mishaps

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stands second in the country in terms of traffic accidents that occur due to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Of the 3,026 deaths reported during the year 2020, 340 people died in Telangana while driving in a drunken condition, as per the Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2020 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Thursday.

The rate of accidental deaths stood at 31.5 per cent, which was slightly higher than the national average of 27.7 per cent. The total number of accidental deaths reported in Telangana were 11,822, of which 9,868 were men and 1,954 were women. Overall, 19,505 traffic accidents were reported in the State, which caused the death of 7,219 people and from which 18,661 people were injured.As many as 6,882 people died in road accidents while 337 people died in railway accidents during the year 2020.

262 succumb to heart attacks

Further, 262 people in the State died due to heart attacks, 24 were killed by animals and 12 people died due to food poisoning. A total of 168 people died due to snake bites. Six persons died due to fire accidents that broke out at commercial buildings and 79 people have died due to a fire at residential buildings. Nine deaths were reported due to fire in government buildings.

Rate of accidental deaths at 31.5%

