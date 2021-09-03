Floating solar plant to be ready by March 2022

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) CMD N Sridhar, on Thursday, directed the officials concerned to expedite all works related to the 15-MW floating solar power plant, coming up in the water reservoir of STPP by March, 2022. He also advised the officials to complete the construction of the 5-MW plant, as part of the first phase of the project, by December, 2021.The SCCL CMD was holding a review meeting with the officials of various departments concerned at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.