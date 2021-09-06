Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Telangana's Karimnagar, Sircilla districts

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla district on Sunday. The incessant rains threw life out of gear in these two districts and created havoc on the day after the floodwater inundated several roads constructed under the Smart City project.

According to local residents, this happened due to the poor construction and maintenance of drainages.

At the same time, many colonies located in low-lying areas were left waterlogged. Though the State government continues to claim that it is taking all necessary steps to develop Karimnagar on par with other ‘Smart Cities’ across the country, locals say that such visuals are common during this time every year. The heavy downpour also inundated the University Road that was constructed recently, as a result of which vehicular traffic came to standstill.

A woman points to her inundated house in Karimnagar; a youth being swept away while trying to cross a submerged road in Medak

Shocking visuals of parked vehicles getting swept away have also emerged from the area. In the meantime, as many as six floodgates of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) was opened on Sunday due to heavy inflows. A total of 10 floodgates of the reservoir are open, as of now. Meanwhile, the authorities have also opened six floodgates of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD). Currently, water is being released at a rate of 10,670 cusecs from it. The water level in MMD has reached 24.07 tmcft, as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 27.5 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the low-lying causeway between Gambhiraopet and Lingannapet submerged yet again after the LMD started brimming with water. Reportedly, an RTC bus got swept away in a local stream that was in spate. According to sources, the floodwater entered Ambedkar Nagar, Shanthi Nagar and Sanjeevaiah Nagar in Sircilla.