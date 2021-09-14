STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APGenco seeks help of Telangana HC to recover its outstanding dues

The same compounded with interest by August 31, 2021 and Rs 6,283.68 is due now, said AP Power Generation Corporation Ltd. in its writ petition.

Published: 14th September 2021

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGenco) knocked on the doors of Telangana High Court seeking help to recover its outstanding dues, which had arisen after bifurcation of the erstwhile AP. Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SPDCL) of Telangana and Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NPDCL), together need to pay Rs 3441.78 crore dues.

The same compounded with interest by August 31, 2021 and Rs 6,283.68 is due now, said AP Power Generation Corporation Ltd. in its writ petition. The petition came for hearing on Monday before the Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kukar.

AP Advocate General Sriram appeared before the Bench. After hearing the contentions of Sriram, the Division Bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary to Energy Department, SPDCL, NPDCL, and Telangana Power Co-ordination committee, and directed them to file counters. The case was adjourned to October 28, 2021.

