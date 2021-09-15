Andhra Pradesh power utilities have to pay Rs 4,457 crore, say Telangana officials

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Andhra Pradesh power utilities approached the High Court seeking its direction to recover dues from Telangana, the officials of Telangana on Tuesday refuted their claim. Making counter claims, the TS officials said: “In fact, the AP has to pay a net amount of Rs 4,457 crore to TS after the dues are adjusted between the sibling States.”

“The Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL) of Telangana and Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (NPDCL) together need to pay Rs 3,441.78 crore to AP. The same compounded with interest by August 31, 2021 and the net dues from TS were Rs 6,283.68 crore,” said AP Power Generation Corporation Ltd in its writ petition. However, TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said that after the dues paid by Telangana, the AP had to pay Rs 4,457 crore to TS. He also gave the breakup of dues from AP and vice versa.