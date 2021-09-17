Telangana Cabinet gives nod for Sangameshwara, Basaveshwara schemes

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet on Thursday approved Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes which will irrigate 3.84 lakh acres in Sangareddy, Andole, Zaheerabad and Narayankhed Assembly segments.

The Cabinet, which met at BRKR Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accorded administrative sanction of Rs 2,653 crore for Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme, which will provide irrigation water to 2.19 lakh acres in 231 villages in 11 mandals in Zaheerabad, Andole and Sangareddy segments.

For Sangameshwara lift scheme, 12 tmcft water will be diverted from right side of Singur. The Cabinet also accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,774 crore for Basaveshwara lift scheme, which will irrigate 1.65 lakh acres in 166 villages in eight mandals. Around eight tmcft of water from the left side of Singur will be lifted for Basaveshwara lift scheme.

The Cabinet also gave permission to Irrigation Department to obtain required loan for these two schemes from NABARD. It also decided to take Rs 2,051.14 crore loan from NABARD for the proposed Nrusimha Sagar (Basvapur reservoir) in Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district. The Cabinet, which also discussed Covid situation in the State, directed the officials to make arrangements to vaccinate around three lakh people per day during the special vaccination drive, which was launched on Thursday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there was no spike in Covid-19 cases even though the educational institutions have been opened. The officials said that the Covid situation was under control. So far, 2,00,56,159 doses were administered in the State, out of which, 1,45,19,909 were first doses and 55,36,250 second doses.

The Cabinet also directed the officials to take steps to start the newly sanctioned medical colleges from next academic year onwards. The meeting directed the officials to start the construction of four super speciality hospitals to be set up in four corners of Hyderabad. The medical oxygen production capacity which was increased from 130 tonnes to 280 tonnes recently would be further enhanced to 550 tonnes.

As many as 5,200 beds were ready to treat the children. The Cabinet directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to augment the health infrastructure in the State and submit the report in the next Cabinet meeting.

Sub-committees formed

The Cabinet also constituted three Cabinet sub-committees -- one for resolving the Podu land problems and one for improving the facilities in police stations, located in the newly carved out districts and the third one for resolving the technical problems of Dharani portal. Minister Satyavathi Rathod will head the sub-committee on Podu lands, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will head the sub-committee on police problems and Minister T Harish Rao will head the subcommittee on Dharani portal.

Liquor shops quotas

The Cabinet also resolved to allot 15 per cent liquor shops to Gouds, 10 per cent shops to SCs and five per cent shops to STs from next year onwards. The Cabinet also sanctioned an additional `100 crore for the repairs of roads, damaged in the recent rains, in addition to `300 crore already sanctioned. The Cabinet, meanwhile, allocated 1,261 yards of land for Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Education Society on nominal price to construct a girls hostel in Narayanaguda.

Monsoon session of Assembly from Sept 24

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the State Legislature will commence on September 24. The State Cabinet which met at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday took a decision to this effect. The agenda to be discussed and the number of days of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislature. According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to make a statement on the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the State Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session.