Puri, Charmme and others get clean chit in Tollywood drugs case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tollywood personalities, who had faced inquiry in the drugs case investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise Department, were given a clean chit on Saturday after forensics analyses found that none of them had consumed drugs or any other narcotic substance.

The case trial would begin at the District Court in December this year. In the light of this development, the actors, producers and directors involved in the case are expected to get some relief from the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in a related money laundering case.

As many as 12 Tollywood personalities were summoned by the ED in the said case. At the time of questioning, the SIT had collected hair and nail samples from the actors and others for forensic tests. The results revealed that none of them had taken drugs or other narcotic substances.

Actor-director Puri Jagannadh, actors Ravi Teja and Tarun, actress Charmme and others were given a clean chit in the case. In 2017, the Excise Department had registered a total of 12 cases and had arrested more than 50 persons, including key accused Kelvin and others. At least 12 Tollywood persons were grilled in connection with the case.