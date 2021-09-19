STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Puri, Charmme and others get clean chit in Tollywood drugs case

Forensic analyses reveal that none of these Tollywood personalities had consumed drugs.

Published: 19th September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh arrives at the ED office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with a drugs case. (Photo | ANI)

Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh arrives at the ED office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with a drugs case. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tollywood personalities, who had faced inquiry in the drugs case investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise Department, were given a clean chit on Saturday after forensics analyses found that none of them had consumed drugs or any other narcotic substance.

The case trial would begin at the District Court in December this year. In the light of this development, the actors, producers and directors involved in the case are expected to get some relief from the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in a related money laundering case.

As many as 12 Tollywood personalities were summoned by the ED in the said case. At the time of questioning, the SIT had collected hair and nail samples from the actors and others for forensic tests. The results revealed that none of them had taken drugs or other narcotic substances.

Actor-director Puri Jagannadh, actors Ravi Teja and Tarun, actress Charmme and others were given a clean chit in the case. In 2017, the Excise Department had registered a total of 12 cases and had arrested more than 50 persons, including key accused Kelvin and others. At least 12 Tollywood persons were grilled in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tollywood drugs case Special Investigation Team SIT of the Excise Department ED Enforcement Directorate actress Charmme Puri Jagannadh Ravi Teja
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp