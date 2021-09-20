STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTPC bags six awards at PRCI conclave

Sahadev Sethi, senior manager (corporate communications), and Nishant Krishan Tiwari, executive (CSR) from NTPC-Ramagundam, accepted the awards on behalf of the corporation.

Representational image of a thermal power plant

Representational image of a thermal power plant (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Ramagundam, bagged six awards in various categories at the 15th Annual Global Communication Conclave, organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa on Friday and Saturday.

The awards were presented by Goa Arts and Culture Minister Dr Govind Gaude, in the presence of NTPC’s Executive Director (HR) MSD Bhatta Mishra, PRCI chairman emeritus & chief mentor MB Jayaram and PRCI national president Dr T Vinay Kumar.

Sahadev Sethi, senior manager (corporate communications), and Nishant Krishan Tiwari, executive (CSR) from NTPC-Ramagundam, accepted the awards on behalf of the corporation. The six awards were for Internal Communication Campaign (consolation), Education Campaign (silver), The Best Use of Media Relations (bronze), Best Use of Content (consolation), Corporate Film (consolation) and Best PSU implementing CSR (silver). Sunil Kumar, NTPC CGM (Ramagundam and Telangana) appreciated the entire team for the awards.

