Transco CMD asks Energy Secretary to ensure continuous hydel power generation

He stated that the Srisailam project was originally conceived as a hydroelectric project and as a balancing reservoir to the Nagarjunasagar dam.

TS Genco, Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Genco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao wrote a letter to State Energy Secretary with a request to ensure that power was generated without interruptions at hydel stations, including Srisailam. He wrote the letter in the wake of river management boards taking control of the irrigation projects. 

“All hydel power stations in the State are owned by Genco, which is managing and looking after the hydel projects. TS Genco is following the instructions of the State government in generating hydro electric power and special police are deployed for the security of the hydel projects. Presently, there are copious inflows into the TS Genco hydel power stations and the power is being generated to the maximum capacity. However, the Jal Shakti gazette notification stated that TS Genco hydel power projects will fall under the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB, including operational control,” Prabhakar Rao said in his letter. 

He stated that the Srisailam project was originally conceived as a hydroelectric project and as a balancing reservoir to the Nagarjunasagar dam. “The generation of electricity at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar is supplying power to about 30 lakh bore sets and various lift schemes on the canals to meet irrigation requirements during Kharif and Rabi seasons. If KRMB/GRMB took over the projects, the facility to use generation for irrigation as well as peak time requirement of power will be adversely affected. The gazette notification will adversely affect the hydel power generation,” he said

He also requested the Energy Secretary to issue necessary instructions to proceed forward on the gazette notifications so as to carry out uninterrupted power generation and to reply to KRMB/GRMB for the instructions received from them from time to time to comply with gazette notification.

