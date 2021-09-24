STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Gandhi passes away

Ajay Gandhi, 64, founder trustee of Manthan Foundation, one of India’s premier forums for public discourse, passed away on Thursday.

Published: 24th September 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ajay Gandhi, 64, founder trustee of Manthan Foundation, one of India’s premier forums for public discourse, passed away on Thursday. His last rites will be performed on Friday at Vaikunta Prasthanam, next to Whisper Valley/JRC Convention, Film Nagar.

Ajay Gandhi was well  known for his multi-faceted personality. He had served as a festival director, as a trustee of the Hyderabad Literary Trust, Managing Director of Wings Infonet Pvt Ltd and one of the Partners of Gandhi and Gandhi Chartered Accountants. 

“Despite suffering from cancer, he kept conducting Manthan programmes from his hospital bed, he was so dedicated,” one of his acquaintances posted on Facebook upon hearing of Gandhi’s demise.

