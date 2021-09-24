Promoting green tech: Hyderabad to organise series of EV auto expos

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to boost electric vehicle sales and bring down carbon footprint in Hyderabad, a series of EV Auto Expos will be organised over a three-month period, starting from October, in the city.To be sponsored by Olectra, a pioneer in electric bus manufacturing, these expos will provide a platform for makers as well as the dealers to showcase and sell their EVs. A host of manufacturers of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles are expected to participate in these events.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the first of the series will be a three-day expo to be organised held at Hitex between October 8 and 10. Being organised under Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030, the primary objective of these EV expos to create awareness on the importance of eco-friendly vehicles, the EV infrastructure available in Hyderabad and also on the demand for such vehicles as well as future of EVs in the country.

Speaking to Express, TSREDCO Managing Director N Janaiah said: “Earlier, when a similar EV auto expo was organised in the city, it became a big hit with 5,000 people visiting the show on a single day and many booking their favourite EVs as per their budget. That event attracted nearly 40 manufacturers.”

“The number of manufacturers expected to participate in the forthcoming EV expo will be double the previous one. From four-wheeler segment, manufacturers like Tata, Mahindra, Renault and Morrise Garage would participate in this expo. A large number of manufacturers will be showcasing two-wheelers. Ola EV bikes have been in great demand across the country and they would also take part in the show,” he added. A recent study found that an addition of 10,000 EVs would save Rs 240 crore per year on fuel.