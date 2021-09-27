STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class X students from Karimnagar bag CSIR innovation award

Published: 27th September 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Gurram Anudeep and Sd Mehtaab with a model of portable Magical Hexagon

Gurram Anudeep and Sd Mehtaab with a model of portable Magical Hexagon (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar-based Paramita Heritage School students received CSIR innovation Award-2021 for designing and developing an innovative low-cost portable accessible and productive agriculture harvester (Magical Hexagon).

Gurram Anudeep and Sd Mehtaab, students of Class X, received the award from Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Minister of Science and Technology Jitender Singh in a virtual award ceremony on Sunday. A trophy, certificate, and a cash prize of `1 lakh was given to them. Paramita Heritage students secured the first position among 15 lakh participating schools.

The  institution chairman E Prasada Rao said that it is a landmark in the history of Paramita School. The journey of Magical Hexagon from the district science fair to CSIR Innovation Award has been very challenging and exciting, he added.

Guide of the project Lalit Mohan Sahu said, “The multi-functional machine could play an important role in the agricultural sector as poor farmers find it difficult to afford high cost harvesters and face environmental challenges because of stubble burning,” he said.

