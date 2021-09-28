13 disrict office complexes with helipads to be built by mid-2022: Telangana Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Steps are being taken to complete work on 13 Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) at the earliest, of these five would be completed by end of this year and the remaining eight by June next year, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy informed the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour, the Minister said that the total plinth area of all these complexes would be about 1.3 lakh square feet and each of these would also have a helipad. Giving further details, he said that the Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri district collectorates would be ready by October 31 while those in Medak, Mahabubabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem would be built by December 31. Jogulamba-Gadwal and Komurambheem-Asifabad collectorates will be ready by March 31, 2022, he said.