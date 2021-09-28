Body of missing techie recovered from Telangana's Neknampur lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After search operations that lasted for over 40 hours, the NDRF, SDRF and government teams finally recovered the body of Gopishetty Rama Rajnikanth, a techie who went missing from his house at Manikonda on Saturday night and was feared to have drowned, from the Neknampur lake on Monday, September 27, 2021. The deceased person’s family members confirmed his identity with his clothes and tattoos on his body.

The body was found lying near the lake bank, around three km away from the nala in which he was believed to have fallen. A suspicious death case has been registered at the Narsingi police station for further investigation. The body was found by sanitation workers who were clearing water hyacinth in the lake. They immediately contacted the cops, who in turn informed the family members of the deceased person.