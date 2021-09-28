Drone delivers medicines for sick baby in Telangana's Kamareddy district

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The newly launched ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project using drone technology came to use on Monday during the heavy rains in Telangana. The drone was deployed across the swollen Manjeera river which saw heavy flow due to rains brought in by Cyclone Gulab. The drone was deployed to send medicines to a 16-month-old baby in Kurthi village, Pitlam mandal of Kamareddy district.

Police and officials pose with the

‘Medicine from the Sky’ drone in

Kamareddy district

The baby was reportedly suffering from abdominal pains and fever and the parents were in consultation with local government doctors. The local health staff informed the Kamareddy collector’s office from where they got a go-ahead for the medicines to be delivered.

Around 4 pm on Monday evening, a team of technical staff made necessary arrangements and trials and flew the medicine-laden drone across the Manjeera river. This unique Medicine from the Sky project is an initiative of Telangana in partnership with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals) and was launched a fortnight ago on September 11. It is in use in 16 zones of the State. On the day of the trial run, the drone sent roughly 5 kg of vaccines to a community health centre located three kilometre away.