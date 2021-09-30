STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIG Hospitals initiates CPR training for ‘Heart Marshalls’

There is a dire need to conduct basic life support training to as many people as possible because the best person to save one’s life in case of a cardiac arrest is the one standing next.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIG group of hospitals have initiated a training program to train people in basic life support techniques such as CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) using an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). This programme will help in reducing sudden cardiac deaths in the city and train people to become ‘Heart Marshalls.’ As part of the first phase of the programme, ‘Heart Marshalls’ were taught CPR using mannequins at the AIG Hospital on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said “We can clearly see from our clinical experience that the number of sudden cardiac deaths are increasing. There is a dire need to conduct basic life support training to as many people as possible because the best person to save one’s life in case of a cardiac arrest is the one standing next. In the first phase, we trained the security personnel from different housing societies as these people are available 24 hours a day within the premises and can immediately attain to any such emergency. We are planning to extend this program to 10,000 people in the coming six months.”

