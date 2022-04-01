STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia offers visa support for Indian students

Published: 01st April 2022 03:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Australian government is offering a range of new visa support initiatives to international students and graduates, including an international student visa fee refund and Covid-19 visa fee waiver, extra time for English language tests and health checks, replacement Temporary Graduate visas and extended ‘stay and work’ periods. 

Fully vaccinated international student visa holders, who reached Australia between January 19- March 19, 2022 would be eligible for the visa application fee refund, informed officials. This was announced by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission which organised a roadshow in the city on Thursday. 

The government is also giving relaxation to those who could not complete their course on time. “Students already in Australia, who held a student visa on or after 1 February 2020 and could not complete their course within the original visa time period because of the impact of Covid may be eligible to have their student visa application fee (VAC) waived when applying for a new student visa,” officials said.

No restriction on work hours

A temporary relaxation of work restrictions for international student visa holders means there is no current restriction on the number of hours that students can work while studying in Australia. These changes will be reviewed in April, 2022. Students must still meet satisfactory course enrolment, attendance, and progress requirements. 

More information on https://www.studyaustralia.gov.au/india

