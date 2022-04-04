Harish urges health workers to make TS No. 1 in healthcare across nation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday held a video conference with the medical fraternity during which he stressed on making efforts towards making Telangana the leading State in healthcare across the country.

He said that Telangana is currently number three in providing healthcare facilities. He said that the Chief Minister is serious it and has allocated `11,237 crore this year for public health.

The Minister interacted with the Asha workers, ANMs, and DMHOs across the State and enquired about the ANC checkups, deliveries, NCD program and ongoing anti-Covid vaccination campaign in the State. He also stressed on increasing the number of deliveries in government hospitals, and said that the government is taking all the measures to provide quality healthcare and to avoid shortage of medicines and medical staff.

During the conference, the Minister alerted the officials and the staff about a monthly review meetings and regular performance evaluation. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found neglecting duties,” he warned.

Speaking about Mother Mortality Rate (MMR), he mentioned that due to efforts of medical staff, Telangana took over Tamil Nadu to reach the second spot in the MMR list. We will continue our efforts to reach the top position. The Minister had also informed that DMHOs, PHC and ANM staff who performed well will be felicitated on World Health Day on April 7. Three employees from each section will be selected for the felicitation.

TRS to launch agitation over paddy procurement

The TRS will launch an agitation against the ‘Central government’s indifferent attitude’ towards procurement of rabi paddy. As part of the agitation, the party will hold many protests in Delhi and Telangana, starting Monday. The TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao announced the schedule of the protests against that Centre at a press conference here on Saturday.

TRS agitation

April 4: Protests at Mandal headquarters

April 6: Blockade of National Highways

April 7: Protests at all district headquarters

April 8: Farmers will hoist black flags on their houses; bicycle rallies in towns

April 11: Protest will be held in Delhi, in which all top TRS leaders will participate

The TRS MPs will also move a privilege motion against Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for misleading the House on paddy procurement from Telangana.

