STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Andhra Pradesh's claims on hydel power generation baseless: Telangana minister G Jagadish Reddy

The Energy Minister said that people of erstwhile Nalgonda district need drinking water and that was why the hydel power was being generated at Nagarjuna Sagar Project. 

Published: 06th April 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy (Facebook Photo | Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy found fault with the Andhra Pradesh for lodging a complaint with Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on hydel power generation. The Energy Minister said that people of erstwhile Nalgonda district need drinking water and that was why the hydel power was being generated at Nagarjuna Sagar Project. 

The Andhra Pradesh Irrigation officials told KRMB that the water released by Telangana from Nagarjuna Sagar after power generation would reach Pulichintala, which may damage the radial gates of Pulichintala. However, Jagadish said the fears of AP were baseless.

"Any further inflows due to generation of power by Telangana in the main power house of Nagarjuna Sagar Project will lead to FRL condition in Pulichintala Project forcing opening of radial spillway gates to pass off excess water to Prakasam barrage which is already at FRL state. Thus any further releases will result in spilling of Prakasam barrage and wasting of precious water which would be released into sea," the AP officials informed the KRMB. 

"Demand for drinking water under Nagarjuna Sagar Project is anticipated to increase in the forthcoming summer season, hence it is a must to save the precious water in NSP to meet drinking water needs," the Andhra Pradesh officials added. 

Andhra Pradesh officials requested the Board to prevail upon Telangana not to resort to utilisation of water solely for power generation without any indent for irrigation requirements below Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Jagadish Reddy Krishna River Management Board Andhra Pradesh Telangana ties Hydel power generation
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp