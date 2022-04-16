Olectra begins electric tipper trials in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olectra Greentech Limited successfully began 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper trials here on Friday as part of its initiative to expand its product portfolio into the electric truck segment.A pioneer in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra has now entered the truck manufacturing segment and this prototype is built on heavy-duty electric tipper platform.

The first-of-its-kind truck in India, Olectra tipper, with a 220-km range on a single charge, is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent (scaling slopes on roads with elevation, and ghat roads). The manufacturing will be scaled up in the state-of-the-art facility coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad soon.

Pioneer

KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “Being a pioneer in electric mobility in India, Olectra has now begun heavy-duty tipper trials. This is first-of-its-kind truck in India. This breakthrough gives us immense pleasure and a moment of pride. As fossil fuel costs are sky-rocketing, electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment,” he said.