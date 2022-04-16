STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olectra begins electric tipper trials in Hyderabad

A pioneer in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra has now entered the truck manufacturing segment and this prototype is built on heavy-duty electric tipper platform. 

Electric Vehicles

By Express News Service

The first-of-its-kind truck in India, Olectra tipper, with a 220-km range on a single charge, is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent (scaling slopes on roads with elevation, and ghat roads). The manufacturing will be scaled up in the state-of-the-art facility coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad soon.

Pioneer

KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “Being a pioneer in electric mobility in India, Olectra has now begun heavy-duty tipper trials. This is  first-of-its-kind truck in India. This breakthrough gives us immense pleasure and a moment of pride. As fossil fuel costs are sky-rocketing, electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment,” he said.

