Telangana: Crusher owners to strike, construction activity to take a hit  

The Mining department has asked the stone crushers that do not have valid licences and environmental clearances to stop crushing activity from Monday. 

Only 20 per cent of the crushers of the around 750 crushers, which are recently sanctioned, have EC and licences.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Construction activity in the State is expected to come to a grinding halt from Monday with the Telangana Stone Crushers Association deciding to strike work.There are around 750 stone crushers located in the surrounding districts of Hyderabad and also in districts like Warangal and Siddipet. The crushed stone is used in laying reinforced concrete slabs and ready-mix plants. 

The Mining department has asked the stone crushers that do not have valid licences and environmental clearances to stop crushing activity from Monday. Following this diktat, representatives of Stone Crusher Association met here on Sunday and decided to stop work from Monday.

According to Association president M Kamalakar Reddy and general secretary Kuna Srinivas Goud, they would stop production and also sales from Monday 6 am onwards.As per the government order, around 80 per cent of stone crushers should stop the activity, since they do not have valid licences and environmental clearances. 

Only 20 per cent of the crushers of the around 750 crushers, which are recently sanctioned, have EC and licences. If these 20 per cent crusher owners also participate in the strike as per the call given by the Association, the construction sector would face a shortage of building material. 

“Already, 80 per cent of crushers have to be closed as per the government directive. We are expecting the remaining 20 per cent crushers too will support us,” Srinivas Goud said. The association representatives urged the government to renew their leases for at least one year so that they could apply for EC. 

