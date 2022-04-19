Hyderabad Metro body moves HC against rise in power tariff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the counsel for the Discoms to obtain instructions by Tuesday in a plea filed by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on the power tariff fixed for running the metro rail.

Metro Rail moved to the High Court after Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) upheld the increase in power tariff for Metro rail. The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the petitioner had addressed a representation to the Government of Telangana Energy Department requesting to fix the tariff on a “cost to serve” basis as per clause 6.4 of the Concession Agreement.

On considering the representation of the petitioner the Government had intimated the TSERC that it has accorded permission to TS-SPDCL for the creation of a separate category for the Hyderabad Metro Rail System and fixation of the tariff as per the concession agreement.

The counsel further said that if the petitioner is burdened with the increase in tariff, high costs in servicing the project will have a direct impact on the passengers. After the hearing, the division bench asked the counsel for TSERC to get instructions by Tuesday.