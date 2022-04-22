E-autos at metro stations to boost connectivity 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What is seen as a huge respite for passengers who find it difficult to reach their offices and homes after getting down at metro stations, the authorities have pressed electric auto feeder services into service to provide last-mile connectivity to metro passengers.

Since those who travel in the Metro had to depend on autos, Ola, Uber and Rapido to reach their destinations by paying high prices, HMRL has now come up with electric auto feeder services to avoid the inconvenience being faced by the passengers.

MetroRide, an AI-enabled ride-hailing mobility platform offering first and last-mile connectivity launched its electric auto services along with HMRL, L&T Metro Rail and with support from WRI India and UK charity Shell Foundation on Thursday.

Initially 50 electric autos were launched and stationed at Parade Grounds and Raidurgam metro stations. Based on the response, more EV autos will be in deployed at other busy Metro stations in the coming days, officials said. Moreover, the use of electric vehicles also helps reduce the carbon footprint of urban transport services.

Rajesh Kumar, a Metro rail passenger, said that he had been regularly travelling by metro for over a year. However, he faces inconvenience to reach his office in Gachibowli as auto-rickshaws have been invariably charging exorbitant sums. The tariff starts from Rs 10. The plan is to serve over 1 million customers in the first year and ensure that Metro connectivity is no more a hassle for anyone living near a station.