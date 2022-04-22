STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phase-II to cost Rs 5,000 crore, HMRL awaits investors

It will provide a seamless connectivity to Shamshabad airport from Hyderabad city.

Mumbai Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy said on Thursday that they are ready to take up phase-II of Metro rail works if any investor comes forward to take up the project. He was speaking after inaugurating electric autos as part of last mile connectivity. He said that phase-II of metro rail works for Hyderabad would cost Rs 5,000 crore.

It will provide a seamless connectivity to Shamshabad airport from Hyderabad city. He said that passenger footfall, that had decreased due to Covid, has now drastically increased. “Today more that 2.7 lakh people arrive and depart from the airport. Before Covid the number would go up to 4 lakhs passengers per day. We will soon witness pre-Covid levels,” he said.Hyderabad Metro has incurred a loss of Rs 3,000 crore, but L&T managed to overcome the losses. Without it, the government would have lost Rs 20,000 crore,” NVS Reddy added.

