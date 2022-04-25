STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP instigating Telangana farmers over paddy procurement: TRS leader B Vinod Kumar

Planning Board Vice-Chairman: Goyal and Bandi deceived farmers over procurement, they must be held accountable

Published: 25th April 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and senior TRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Sunday alleged that Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal deceived Telangana farmers and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar instigated the farmers on the paddy procurement issue. They are answerable to the farmers, he said. 

Vinod Kumar, along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar inaugurated the paddy procurement centre at Thadagonda village in Boinpalli mandal on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that  farmers' welfare is the goal of this government and it will procure every grain of paddy produced by them. He said that the Central government was showing partiality in paddy procurement process.

Referring to welfare schemes introduced by the State government, he alleged that the Central government was copying the schemes implemented in Telangana. He asked if there were any better schemes in BJP-rule States.

"The minimum support price (MSP) for the Grade A Paddy variety has been fixed at Rs 1,960 per quintal and for the Grade B Paddy variety at Rs 1,940. Unlike in other States, paddy procurement centres have been set up in every village in Telangana. The State government is striving for the welfare of farmers. You shouldn't fall into the traps laid by the BJP. They are only trying to mislead the farming community," Vinod Kumar told farmers. 

B Vinod Kumar TRS Paddy procurement BJP Telangana farmers
