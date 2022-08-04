Good response to e-auction facility in South Central Railway zone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently introduced E-auction facility for commercial contracts in South Central Railway (SCR) zone has received huge response from the participants. In a short span, 54 contracts worth Rs 77.51 crore have been awarded so far.

Further, more than 220 people have registered themselves on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal for participating in this initiative.To simplify the tendering process and to create a level-playing field to all the stakeholders in the tenders of commercial earning contracts, Indian Railways introduced e-auction of commercial earning contracts through IREPS.

The initiative which was initially introduced in Secunderabad division has seen enthusiastic adoption by the participants resulting in it being rolled across all the six divisions of SCR.All commercial earning contracts like vehicle parking, parcel, and cloak rooms over all divisions of SCR have been brought under the module.

HYDERABAD: The recently introduced E-auction facility for commercial contracts in South Central Railway (SCR) zone has received huge response from the participants. In a short span, 54 contracts worth Rs 77.51 crore have been awarded so far. Further, more than 220 people have registered themselves on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal for participating in this initiative.To simplify the tendering process and to create a level-playing field to all the stakeholders in the tenders of commercial earning contracts, Indian Railways introduced e-auction of commercial earning contracts through IREPS. The initiative which was initially introduced in Secunderabad division has seen enthusiastic adoption by the participants resulting in it being rolled across all the six divisions of SCR.All commercial earning contracts like vehicle parking, parcel, and cloak rooms over all divisions of SCR have been brought under the module.