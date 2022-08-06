Cannot be a slave anymore, fumes Telangana Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tendering his resignation, Dr Dasoju Sravan, who was a staunch supporter of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, accused him of being the propelling force for leaving the party. Sravan said Revanth had reduced the politics of 125-year-old Congress to money and caste.

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan announces

his resignation from the party during a press

meet at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

Addressing a press conference to announce his resignation, Sravan said that Revanth has been endangering the party’s survival ever since he took charge. He said that AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore and poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu had conspired with Revanth in giving reports against those who questioned their moves.

“Revanth Reddy is misleading even Rahul Gandhi. He is only focused on caste and money-based politics rather than democratic values and social justice. He is building his personal image at the expense of the Congress,” he said.

Accusing Revanth of feudal tendencies, Sravan who is a BC leader said, “I cannot be a slave anymore and am therefore resigning from the Congress.”Ever since the late P Janardhan Reddy’s daughter and Khairatabad Corporator P Vijaya Reddy joined Congress, Sravan has been maintaining his distance. According to the sources, he is likely to join the BJP.

HYDERABAD: Tendering his resignation, Dr Dasoju Sravan, who was a staunch supporter of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, accused him of being the propelling force for leaving the party. Sravan said Revanth had reduced the politics of 125-year-old Congress to money and caste. Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan announces his resignation from the party during a press meet at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.Addressing a press conference to announce his resignation, Sravan said that Revanth has been endangering the party’s survival ever since he took charge. He said that AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore and poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu had conspired with Revanth in giving reports against those who questioned their moves. “Revanth Reddy is misleading even Rahul Gandhi. He is only focused on caste and money-based politics rather than democratic values and social justice. He is building his personal image at the expense of the Congress,” he said. Accusing Revanth of feudal tendencies, Sravan who is a BC leader said, “I cannot be a slave anymore and am therefore resigning from the Congress.”Ever since the late P Janardhan Reddy’s daughter and Khairatabad Corporator P Vijaya Reddy joined Congress, Sravan has been maintaining his distance. According to the sources, he is likely to join the BJP.