Justice league

By Express News Service

HC closes PIL on OU land encroachments

The Telangana High Court has closed a PIL filed by Poladi Ramana Rao, seeking direction to the State government to retrieve 8,000 square yards of land belonging to Osmania University from land grabbers. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy closed the PIL after the State government submitted a status report on the investigation into the crime that has been reported at Amberpet police station. The State government had submitted that an ACP level officer had led the investigation into the land grabbing case and a charge sheet has already been prepared with five people listed as accused in the case.

After reviewing the charge sheet, the CJ stated that “now that the law has been set in motion and the charge sheet has been filed in the appropriate lower court, it is not appropriate for us to take further course of hearing in the High Court as it may not permit the lower court to perform its duties.”The bench observed that it cannot express an opinion on the substance of the charge sheet or any other aspect, but must instead defer it to the various courts to resolve the matter in line with the law.

HC to TS: File reply in PIL on rehabilitation centres

The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to file replies in a PIL related to the creation of rehabilitation centres for mentally ill patients. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy gave the direction in a PIL filed by the Integrated New Life Society for Education and Development (INSED).

The INSED had previously made requests for suitable measures to build rehabilitation centres in every district in the State after Sangareddy District Collector allotted two for building of a Rehabilitation Centre but no action has been taken by the State to develop the centres to date.

While admitting the PIL, the court said that “the PIL presents a critical issue, namely the implementation of the Mental Health Act, 2017 in Telangana, so that mentally challenged persons can also rightfully enjoy their rights provided under the Indian Constitution.”The case has been adjourned to September 13.

