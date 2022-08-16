'Rs 13,129 crore pumped in to strengthen power sector'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has witnessed remarkable progress in the power sector with the maximum demand going from over 6,000 MW at the time of formation of the State to 14,160 MW, achieving growth of 112.42 per cent, said TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy.

He said the maximum electricity consumption reached 283.38 million units from 144.1 million units with a growth of 96.66 per cent. “The power sector has been strengthened in the last eight years at a cost of about Rs 13,129 crore,” he said.

According to him, as of last financial year, 556 new 33/11 KV sub-stations, 774 km of underground cable, 1,318 power transformers, 2,40,839 distribution transformers (DTRs), construction of new lines and

other works have been completed.

The DTR failure rate from 13.01 per cent has been cut down to 8.58 per cent, PTR failures to 2.21 per cent and transmission losses to 9.14 per cent. Revenue collection reached 98.39 per cent from 95.84 per cent. All this is a sign of the efforts made to increase the internal capacity of the organization, added.

HYDERABAD: Telangana has witnessed remarkable progress in the power sector with the maximum demand going from over 6,000 MW at the time of formation of the State to 14,160 MW, achieving growth of 112.42 per cent, said TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy. He said the maximum electricity consumption reached 283.38 million units from 144.1 million units with a growth of 96.66 per cent. “The power sector has been strengthened in the last eight years at a cost of about Rs 13,129 crore,” he said. According to him, as of last financial year, 556 new 33/11 KV sub-stations, 774 km of underground cable, 1,318 power transformers, 2,40,839 distribution transformers (DTRs), construction of new lines and other works have been completed. The DTR failure rate from 13.01 per cent has been cut down to 8.58 per cent, PTR failures to 2.21 per cent and transmission losses to 9.14 per cent. Revenue collection reached 98.39 per cent from 95.84 per cent. All this is a sign of the efforts made to increase the internal capacity of the organization, added.