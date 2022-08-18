Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta flyover to be thrown open to public soon

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to commuters in the Old City of Hyderabad, the long pending works on Chandrayangutta flyover have now been completed and it would be thrown open to traffic soon.To ease traffic and improve road connectivity, the GHMC Standing Committee had approved the proposal to extend the flyers by 500 metres from its original length of 480 meters between the local junction to Srisailam road.

The works were taken up with an estimated cost of `40 crore under Phase-II of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in 2017-18. After the extension works were carried out, now the total length of the flyover is one km.The works, however, were delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and also owing to lack of coordination between the Water Board and TSSPDCL in clearing sewage pipelines and electric wires.

The extension of four-lane existing grade separator at Chandrayangutta became a necessity to ease traffic at the junction. The project comprised development of the Omer Hotel junction between Barkas Road and Kandikal Gate and the Inner Ring Road at the end of the flyover.There is always a heavy traffic flow the Chandrayangutta route everyday, wherein, people working in the IT corridor use the route to reach offices. Once the flyover is inaugurated, the travel time of these commuters will be reduced considerably.

According to GHMC officials, all the civil works have been completed and the flyover is ready for inauguration.

It was learnt that it will be inaugurated by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao once he recovers from the ankle injury.After the inauguration of flyover, the GHMC would focus on completing the work on service roads under the bridge. “Since it is a busy route, it became difficult to complete the works on service roads. However, after the inauguration, traffic will be allowed on flyover and works on service roads will be carried out,” said a GHMC official.

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to commuters in the Old City of Hyderabad, the long pending works on Chandrayangutta flyover have now been completed and it would be thrown open to traffic soon.To ease traffic and improve road connectivity, the GHMC Standing Committee had approved the proposal to extend the flyers by 500 metres from its original length of 480 meters between the local junction to Srisailam road. The works were taken up with an estimated cost of `40 crore under Phase-II of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in 2017-18. After the extension works were carried out, now the total length of the flyover is one km.The works, however, were delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and also owing to lack of coordination between the Water Board and TSSPDCL in clearing sewage pipelines and electric wires. The extension of four-lane existing grade separator at Chandrayangutta became a necessity to ease traffic at the junction. The project comprised development of the Omer Hotel junction between Barkas Road and Kandikal Gate and the Inner Ring Road at the end of the flyover.There is always a heavy traffic flow the Chandrayangutta route everyday, wherein, people working in the IT corridor use the route to reach offices. Once the flyover is inaugurated, the travel time of these commuters will be reduced considerably. According to GHMC officials, all the civil works have been completed and the flyover is ready for inauguration. It was learnt that it will be inaugurated by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao once he recovers from the ankle injury.After the inauguration of flyover, the GHMC would focus on completing the work on service roads under the bridge. “Since it is a busy route, it became difficult to complete the works on service roads. However, after the inauguration, traffic will be allowed on flyover and works on service roads will be carried out,” said a GHMC official.