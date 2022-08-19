Rumblings in Telangana Congress over Revanth grow louder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The voices of disenchantment -- which started with some leaders trading charges against one another and some defying the state leadership -- in the Congress are growing shriller by the day and it appears that they would soon reach the high command in Delhi.

If sources are to be believed, Bhongir MP and Congress’ campaign committee chairman Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy have already sought an appointment with AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi, to explain to her the prevailing situation within the party in Telangana.

Both have been vocal in their criticism of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s leadership style and functioning. Shashidhar Reddy had gone public on Wednesday, accusing the party’s state in-charge Manickam Tagore of acting like he was Revanth’s agent. Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy is believed to have said that he would campaign for the Congress in Munugode only if he is named the star campaigner.

Raise issues on proper fora, says Dayakar

Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar responded to Shashidhar Reddy’s criticism, saying it was not proper to do so, and that there were disciplinary committees in PCC and AICC to raise any grievances.

“Instead of giving suggestions as a senior leader, Shashidhar Reddy doing such things is raising suspicion that people like him may be turning into pawns in the Congress, in the conspiracy being implemented by the BJP and RSS,” Dayakar said.However, former minister Renuka Chowdhury, who met Tagore on the issue of Shashidhar Reddy, felt that he may have expressed his concerns as something was probably hurting him from within.

Echoes in Jadcherla too

Meanwhile, rumblings are being heard in Jadcherla constituency, with Congress in-charge of the constituency J Anirudh Reddy, in a letter to Tagore, expressing his resentment over working with former MLA Erra Shekhar. In his letter, Anirudh Reddy claimed that Shekhar has a known criminal background with nine murder cases against him, including that of his own brother. He alleged that Shekhar has not changed his ways after joining the Congress, and has been preventing him from working on the ground.

