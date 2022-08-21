Adilabad's Rampur gram panchayat Sarpanch’s hubby, and secretary come to blows over bill payments

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Rampur gram panchayat sarpanch’s husband, A Ravi and panchayat secretary, Gangaram came to blows on Saturday at the panchayat office in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district. Sarpanch A Sulochana and panchayat secretary Gangaram had differences over the payment of bills. The secretary alleged that the sarpanch was neglecting development works by refusing to sign cheques towards clearance of bills. In her counter allegation, the sarpanch said that the secretary was creating problems to her and misbehaving with her.

The issue came to a flash point on Saturday, when the sarpanch’s husband Ravi entered the scene and he and Gangaram came to blows with each other. Jannaram police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

