Hyderabad may get ‘Wind Garden’ soon to lower temperature and cool city

If all goes well, Hyderabad will soon have a ‘Wind Garden’ similar to the one coming up in Madrid in Spain that is designed to significantly lower the temperature and cool the city.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all goes well, Hyderabad will soon have a ‘Wind Garden’ similar to the one coming up in Madrid in Spain that is designed to significantly lower the temperature and cool the city. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority is exploring the option of such a ‘Wind Garden’ in the Sanjeevaiah Park or any one of the urban parks maintained by it.

Tagging a tweet by the Madrid administration, Rama Rao tweeted: ‘’Let’s try this in Hyderabad @arvindkumar_ias, Get details and explore our HMDA urban parks for this (sic)”.‘’We are ascertaining details on wind gardens in Madrid and Bangkok, Thailand and will take it up in Hyderabad, especially in green field projects and open spaces,’’ Arvind Kumar told Express.

Madrid is currently in the process of building the ‘wind garden’ that is expected to lower temperatures by around 4 0C. It is hoped that the garden will help to cool the surrounding areas and create some much-needed shade for residents, especially during hotter summer months. The vast Sanjeevaiah Park in the city has plenty of greenery with the Hussainsagar around and appears to be most suitable for implementing such a model.

