Telangana: 29 arrested for staging protest against TRS MLC Kavitha

Following BJP leaders’ allegation in Delhi that Kavitha had a role in the scam, activists of various saffron groups marched to her house at Banja Hills and held a demonstration.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Banjara Hills police on Tuesday arrested 29 members belonging to the BJP, BJYM and Mahila Morcha, for holding a protest at TRS MLC Kavitha’s residence on Monday, alleging her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Following BJP leaders’ allegation in Delhi that Kavitha had a role in the scam, activists of various saffron groups marched to her house at Banja Hills and held a demonstration.

Huge police deployed at the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter foiled the dharna and took several protesters into custody. A tense situation prevailed as some TRS activists allegedly gathered at Kavitha’s residence to stop the saffron workers from marching toward her house.  Police said cases under Sections 147, 341, 148, 353, 332 and 509 of the IPC have been registered.

