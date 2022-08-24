Telangana: 29 arrested for staging protest against TRS MLC Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Tuesday arrested 29 members belonging to the BJP, BJYM and Mahila Morcha, for holding a protest at TRS MLC Kavitha’s residence on Monday, alleging her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

TRS leaders meet K Kavitha a day after the

protest by BJP workers

Following BJP leaders’ allegation in Delhi that Kavitha had a role in the scam, activists of various saffron groups marched to her house at Banja Hills and held a demonstration.

Huge police deployed at the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter foiled the dharna and took several protesters into custody. A tense situation prevailed as some TRS activists allegedly gathered at Kavitha’s residence to stop the saffron workers from marching toward her house. Police said cases under Sections 147, 341, 148, 353, 332 and 509 of the IPC have been registered.

