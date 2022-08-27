Home States Telangana

 South Central Railway earns Rs 1,617 crore in four months

The South Central Railway has carried 78 million passengers generating Rs 1,617 crore in revenue during the first four months of financial year 2022-2023.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The South Central Railway has carried 78 million passengers generating Rs 1,617 crore in revenue during the first four months of the financial year 2022-2023. The Zone recorded originating freight loading of 43.5 million tonnes during April - July 2022 generating Rs 4,048 crore in revenue.

It operated 719 special trains to cater to the need of passengers and 5,385 extra coaches was augmented to regular trains. SCR general manager (charge) Arun Kumar Jain said that to improve safety, ‘Kavach’ - Indian Railways’ indigenous Automatic Train Protection System - has been extended to 1,454 km of SCR rail network.

