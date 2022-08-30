Centre directs Telangana Discoms to clear Rs 6.7K crore dues to AP Genco

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another “shock” to Telangana, the Ministry of Power has directed the State Discoms to clear power dues of Rs 6,756.92 crore to AP Genco in accordance with Section 2 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

However, Telangana claimed that it is AP power utilities which have to pay Rs 12,941 crore to the State.

In an order issued on Monday, Anoop Singh Bisht, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Power directed the CMD of Telangana Genco to clear the dues within 30 days.

“The Government of India, in the exercise of powers vested in it under Section 92 of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, hereby orders that the successor State of Telangana shall pay the due amount to the successor State of Andhra Pradesh within a time frame of 30 days,” the order said.

“AP Genco supplied power to Telangana Discoms, post bifurcation from June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017. Representations have been received from AP that Telangana has not paid for the power supplied to that State for the same period,” it added.

AP power utilities owe Rs 12.5K cr: TS

The order further stated that there is no dispute regarding the amount to be paid for the power dues — the principal amount being Rs 3,441.78 crore and late payment surcharge being Rs 3,315.14 crore (up to July 31, 2022) — to be paid in addition to the principal amount as per the applicable provisions. However, the version of Telangana is that the total dues receivable from AP to the State’s power utilities are Rs 12,532 crore after setting off dues payable to AP Genco.

‘Act of treason’

Terming the order as an act of treason, State Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy alleged that the Centre was vindictive towards Telangana. In a statement, he said the Central government was trying to push Telangana into darkness.

He recalled that Telangana power utilities were yet to receive Rs 12,941 crore from AP. Even as the State represented the matter to the Centre, it did not respond and asked Telangana to pay the amount to AP, he said.

The Centre was resorting to such acts as it could not digest the achievements of Telangana in the power sector. He pointed out that every State, including Gujarat, was facing power problems. He alleged that the Centre was trying to stop the 24-hour free power supply to farmers. The Ministry of Power’s order was unilateral, he said. As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided not to fix meters to agriculture motors, the Centre was troubling the State, Jagdish claimed.

