Future of TS is being determined at Kalvakunthala dinner table: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a broadside at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the future of the people of Telangana is being determined at the dining table of the Kalvakuntla family, which he described as a “mini Cabinet”.

Addressing BJP workers at Amangal of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Kishan Reddy said, “The TRS has mortgaged people of Telangana to the Kavlakuntla family. The family members of the Chief Minister hold as many as 15 portfolios.

They themselves are a mini Cabinet that determines the future of the people, and the future of the people is being decided at their dining table. The real Cabinet meeting takes place on the Kalvakuntla family dining table.”

He added that BJP was not against K Chandrasekhar Rao or his family but their “corruption”. Listing out allocations made to Mahabubnagar district, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government has been misappropriating the funds given under various heads.

“The Centre has given over Rs 1 lakh as loans to complete irrigation projects but KCR misused the funds,” he alleged.

Stating that BJP will ensure that a Chief Minister who would go to the Secretariat every day if the party came to power in 2023, Kishan Reddy claimed that the saffron party would give a democratic government in Telangana.

“In his eight-year stint as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi never took leave for even a single day while KCR never visited the Secretariat,” he stated.

