Home States Telangana

Future of TS is being determined at Kalvakunthala dinner table: Kishan

They themselves are a mini Cabinet who determine the future of the people, and the future of the people is being decided on their dining table.

Published: 31st August 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a broadside at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the future of the people of Telangana is being determined at the dining table of the Kalvakuntla family, which he described as a “mini Cabinet”.

Addressing BJP workers at Amangal of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Kishan Reddy said, “The TRS has mortgaged people of Telangana to the Kavlakuntla family. The family members of the Chief Minister hold as many as 15 portfolios.

They themselves are a mini Cabinet that determines the future of the people, and the future of the people is being decided at their dining table. The real Cabinet meeting takes place on the Kalvakuntla family dining table.”

He added that BJP was not against K Chandrasekhar Rao or his family but their “corruption”. Listing out allocations made to Mahabubnagar district, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government has been misappropriating the funds given under various heads.

“The Centre has given over Rs 1 lakh as loans to complete irrigation projects but KCR misused the funds,” he alleged.

Stating that BJP will ensure that a Chief Minister who would go to the Secretariat every day if the party came to power in 2023, Kishan Reddy claimed that the saffron party would give a democratic government in Telangana.

“In his eight-year stint as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi never took leave for even a single day while KCR never visited the Secretariat,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp