Include Telangana views in report, KRMB told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Irrigation Department has asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to include their views in its draft report and recommendations on operational protocols.

In a letter sent to the KRMB chairman on Tuesday, Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana Irrigation Department, C Muralidhar Muralidhar said that the draft report of the Board is bereft of the views of Telangana.

“The ratio of sharing of power generation at Srisailam should be in 76:24 between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as Telangana irrigation is mostly dependent on lift schemes, requiring a large quantity of clean and green power,” he said.

