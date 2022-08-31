Include Telangana views in report, KRMB told
Published: 31st August 2022 02:25 AM | Last Updated: 31st August 2022 02:25 AM
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Irrigation Department has asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to include their views in its draft report and recommendations on operational protocols.
In a letter sent to the KRMB chairman on Tuesday, Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana Irrigation Department, C Muralidhar Muralidhar said that the draft report of the Board is bereft of the views of Telangana.
“The ratio of sharing of power generation at Srisailam should be in 76:24 between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as Telangana irrigation is mostly dependent on lift schemes, requiring a large quantity of clean and green power,” he said.