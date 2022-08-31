Home States Telangana

Include Telangana views in report, KRMB told

The Telangana Irrigation Department has asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to include their views in its draft report and recommendations on operational protocols.

Published: 31st August 2022

Representational Image of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

In a letter sent to the KRMB chairman on Tuesday, Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana Irrigation Department, C Muralidhar Muralidhar said that the draft report of the Board is bereft of the views of Telangana.

“The ratio of sharing of power generation at Srisailam should be in 76:24 between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as Telangana irrigation is mostly dependent on lift schemes, requiring a large quantity of clean and green power,” he said.

