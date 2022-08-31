Telangana High Court orders probe into misuse of TSTCDC funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Vigilance Commissioner to investigate the alleged misuse of Rs 234.69 crore funds of Telangana State Tourism and Culture Development Corporation (TSTDC).

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy, was hearing a PIL filed by political activist Bakka Judson, seeking an investigation into the misuse of public funds.

The division bench also ordered the High Court registry to assign the PIL a normal number.

Petitioner’s attorney Sharath Kumar informed the court that nine private companies, which signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Tourism Department, were entrusted with the responsibility of developing 13 projects -- to build, operate and transfer, across the State. These companies were also given the right to lease out priceless government lands in order to construct tourism projects on the lands.

According to a GO, these private firms are required to pay the lease rental and additional development premium for the lands assigned to them, but these corporations have casually disregarded the Rs 234.69 crore in payment money due to the government.

The private companies have generated crores of rupees by using the government land on which they built the projects. The government has also decided to waive off the amount, which is taxpayers’ money, he added.

According to the Accountant General’s Audit Report for the financial year 2020-21, the Ocean Park Multitech (P) Ltd, Hyderabad Trade Expo (P) Ltd, Jubilee Hills Resorts & Hotels Ltd, Jalavihar Entertainment (P) Ltd, Secunderabad Golf Course, Prasad Media Corporation, Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd, and GSG Constructions Private Limited have a total outstanding debt of Rs 234.69 crore, including interest.

According to Special Government Pleader (SGP) Sanjeev Kumar, all the lands that were allocated to these corporations are under the PPP mode, and all of their dealings with the government are contractual in nature.

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Vigilance Commissioner to investigate the alleged misuse of Rs 234.69 crore funds of Telangana State Tourism and Culture Development Corporation (TSTDC). The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy, was hearing a PIL filed by political activist Bakka Judson, seeking an investigation into the misuse of public funds. The division bench also ordered the High Court registry to assign the PIL a normal number. Petitioner’s attorney Sharath Kumar informed the court that nine private companies, which signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Tourism Department, were entrusted with the responsibility of developing 13 projects -- to build, operate and transfer, across the State. These companies were also given the right to lease out priceless government lands in order to construct tourism projects on the lands. According to a GO, these private firms are required to pay the lease rental and additional development premium for the lands assigned to them, but these corporations have casually disregarded the Rs 234.69 crore in payment money due to the government. The private companies have generated crores of rupees by using the government land on which they built the projects. The government has also decided to waive off the amount, which is taxpayers’ money, he added. According to the Accountant General’s Audit Report for the financial year 2020-21, the Ocean Park Multitech (P) Ltd, Hyderabad Trade Expo (P) Ltd, Jubilee Hills Resorts & Hotels Ltd, Jalavihar Entertainment (P) Ltd, Secunderabad Golf Course, Prasad Media Corporation, Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd, and GSG Constructions Private Limited have a total outstanding debt of Rs 234.69 crore, including interest. According to Special Government Pleader (SGP) Sanjeev Kumar, all the lands that were allocated to these corporations are under the PPP mode, and all of their dealings with the government are contractual in nature.