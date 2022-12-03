Andhra leaders out to destabilise KCR govt: Gutha

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has alleged that the supporters of “united Andhra” are plotting against the K Chandrasekhar Rao government. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he alleged that some national parties were conspiring to create chaos in the State and destabilise the TRS government.

“Governor Tamilisai Soundarajaran, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, ‘adopted daughter’ of saffron party YS Sharmila, Chandrababu Naidu’s followers, Telangana president of a national party, ED, CBI, and TRS MLAs poaching case are all part of the conspiracy by “united Andhra” supporters,” Sukhender Reddy said.

He said that it was time for the people of Telangana to wa-ke up to fight against the forces trying to disrupt the very existence of Telangana State. “For the past eight years, people from all walks of life have been living peacefully in the State without any problems. But, unfortunately, the Union government is acting in such a way as to incite hatred and create discord among various sections in the State,” Sukhender Reddy alleged.

He accused Andhra leaders of “trying to invade Telangana after destroying KCR and his family politically”.

In the very first session of Parliament in 2014, after BJP came to power at the Centre, a great injustice was done to Telangana. Seven mandals and Sileru Power Project were merged in Andhra Pradesh, he said. “The BJP government has not stopped discriminating against Telangana since,” Sukhender Reddy said, appealing to the people, intellectuals and students to stand by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and teach the “unionists” a fitting lesson.

