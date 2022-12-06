Four TRS legislators under ED scanner in Sahiti Infratec case

Home States Telangana

Sources added that the company diverted the funds to other firms besides donating some funds to political parties.

HYDERABAD: Two ruling party MLAs and an equal number of MLCs, apart from a few ruling party leaders, are now under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged involvement in suspected money laundering by Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Private Limited.

The ED has already filed a case against the company suspecting a possible conspiracy in the diversion of funds to other platforms.

The investigation agency is proceeding against the company based on a case filed at Central Crime Station against Sahiti Infratec whose company shares, the lawmakers and other TRS leaders, had acquired offline.
Sources also indicated that the MLCs and MLAs helped Boodati Lakshmi Narayana, CEO of Sahiti Infratec, in getting necessary clearances for his projects, and the other two MLAs were those who had invested money in the company.  


According to sources, the group’s managing director collected Rs 900 crore under the pre-launch scheme in Sahiti Sravani Elite Ameenpur and the ED found several irregularities in the company’s transactions which were in violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sources added that the company diverted the funds to other firms besides donating some funds to political parties.

The ED wrote to the Sangareddy Sub-Registrar’s office seeking details of the sale deeds executed by Sahiti Infratec and also informed them not to register the transfer of land which is on its radar.

After the ED stepped in, the MLCs and MLAs, including a former minister, are worried over what lies in store for them. The investigation agency is likely to summon them in the next fortnight to appear before them.

ED officials have found that crores of rupees from the company were transferred to suspicious accounts. They suspect that the funds belonged to the company’s customers. During the last three months, the ED focused on FEMA and PMLA violations, and it has now set its eyes on Sahiti Infra which is politically connected.

In the recent past, leaders from the ruling TRS including BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, MLC L Ramana, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s cousins Dharmendra and Mahesh Kumar have faced ED questioning relating to FEMA and PMLA violations.

LEADERS HELPED SECURE CLEARANCES: SOURCES
Sources said that the MLCs and MLAs helped Boodati Lakshmi Narayana, CEO of Sahiti Infratec, in getting necessary clearances for his projects. ED wrote to the Sangareddy Sub-Registrar’s office seeking the details of the sale deeds executed by Sahiti Infratec and also informed them not to register the transfer of land which is under its radar.

