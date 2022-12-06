South Central Railway registers highest revenue for November

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone registered its best-ever performance in both passenger and freight revenue segments for November this year. It has registered an originating passenger revenue of Rs 435.66 crore and freight revenue of Rs 1083.63 crore during November, which is the highest-ever revenue for the month of November in any financial year.

The zone has been constantly reviewing passenger trends to introduce and operate special trains wherever feasible. The SCR operated 93 special trains (460 trips) wherein 2.82 lakh passengers were carried through these trains in November 2022. In addition, the zone has been continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches, wherever there is a possibility and a demand, leading to more passengers being transported. A total of 42,757 passengers were carried by attaching 625 additional coaches in November this year.

All these have resulted in the zone registering the highest-ever revenue for the month of November ever. Simultaneously, the zone has been giving importance to widening its freight basket by adding new streams of traffic and also new destinations, while also strengthening the existing traffic.

Cumulatively, the zone transported 10.481 million tonnes of traffic to different destinations in November. This is 15 per cent more than last year’s figure of 9.111 MTs. Apart from coal, iron ore loading picked up during November and registered at 0.271 MTs, which is 118 per cent more than what was recorded in the same period last year.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, advised the staff and officers of all the divisions and headquarters to maintain the same tempo to meet the requirements of both the passengers as well freight customers.

