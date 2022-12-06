Home States Telangana

South Central Railway registers highest revenue for November

Cumulatively, the zone transported 10.481 million tonnes of traffic to different destinations in November.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone registered its best-ever performance in both passenger and freight revenue segments for November this year. It has registered an originating passenger revenue of Rs 435.66 crore and freight revenue of Rs 1083.63 crore during November, which is the highest-ever revenue for the month of November in any financial year.

The zone has been constantly reviewing passenger trends to introduce and operate special trains wherever feasible. The SCR operated 93 special trains (460 trips) wherein 2.82 lakh passengers were carried through these trains in November 2022. In addition, the zone has been continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches, wherever there is a possibility and a demand, leading to more passengers being transported. A total of 42,757 passengers were carried by attaching 625 additional coaches in November this year.

All these have resulted in the zone registering the highest-ever revenue for the month of November ever. Simultaneously, the zone has been giving importance to widening its freight basket by adding new streams of traffic and also new destinations, while also strengthening the existing traffic.

Cumulatively, the zone transported 10.481 million tonnes of traffic to different destinations in November. This is 15 per cent more than last year’s figure of 9.111 MTs. Apart from coal, iron ore loading picked up during November and registered at 0.271 MTs, which is 118 per cent more than what was recorded in the same period last year.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, advised the staff and officers of all the divisions and headquarters to maintain the same tempo to meet the requirements of both the passengers as well freight customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp