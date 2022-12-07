Centre to spend Rs 76,000 crore on new highways in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre has decided to accord top priority to road infrastructure development in the State with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planning to spend a whopping Rs 76,000 crore to expand the road network in the next few years.

According to the data from official sources, as many as 23 national highway (NH) projects are set to be taken up in the State. Believe it or not, the budget for construction of the national highways for a length of 1,517 km is around Rs 47,516 crore. They would be taken up in phases.

This apart, the NHAI is preparing a DPR for 10 different projects in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 28,911 crore. The total length of these road projects is 818 km. Already projects worth Rs 12,841 crore are progressing in the State. Once completed, these ongoing projects would provide a new road network for a length of 786 km.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy said that the length of national highway construction in Telangana in the last eight years has exceeded those undertaken by governments between 1947 and 2014. Between 1947 and 2014, NH length in Telangana was 2500 km and after this, another 2500 km was added in the State.

“Government of India is spending Rs 1.04 lakh crore on the ongoing & upcoming projects of 3700 km in Telangana. The prestigious Regional Ring Road project which is approximately 350 km in length will be constructed with Government of India funding of Rs 20,000 crore,” the minister explained.

Meanwhile, the NHAI has invited tenders to take up the construction of a greenfield highway between Mancherial and Warangal, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore. It will be a four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway covering a distance of 108 km from Narva village in Mancherial to Oorugonda village in Warangal district.

