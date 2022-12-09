Home States Telangana

Union Tourism Minister accuses Telangana CM of creating hurdles in Hyderabad metro rail project

G Kishan Reddy said that the chief minister was holding public meetings in the districts and assuring crores worth of developmental projects only with the view to lure the people.

Published: 09th December 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of creating hurdles at every step in the implementation of the Metro Rail Project since its inception, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the former had no right to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the prestigious project.

"It was only because of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that the chief minister has not gone ahead with extending the metro rail network to the old city, depriving the people of the old city of development," he said.

He said that the chief minister was holding public meetings in the districts and assuring crores worth of developmental projects only with the view to lure the people as he wanted to go for early elections. 

Observing that it wouldn't be possible for the State government to complete the second phase of the metro rail project in another 65 years, he asked the chief minister to self-introspect if he had the moral right to lay the foundation stone for its construction at Rajendranagar on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp