Union Tourism Minister accuses Telangana CM of creating hurdles in Hyderabad metro rail project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of creating hurdles at every step in the implementation of the Metro Rail Project since its inception, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the former had no right to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the prestigious project.

"It was only because of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that the chief minister has not gone ahead with extending the metro rail network to the old city, depriving the people of the old city of development," he said.

He said that the chief minister was holding public meetings in the districts and assuring crores worth of developmental projects only with the view to lure the people as he wanted to go for early elections.

Observing that it wouldn't be possible for the State government to complete the second phase of the metro rail project in another 65 years, he asked the chief minister to self-introspect if he had the moral right to lay the foundation stone for its construction at Rajendranagar on Friday.

