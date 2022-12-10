Home States Telangana

It’s raining job offers for IITH students

The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.  

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File photo | iith.ac.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 508 students of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) here have received job offers from 144 companies, including 54 international firms, during Phase-1 of campus placements, organized between December 1 and 7. Over 700 students of this prestigious institution have registered for placements.

In the first week of the placement process, 82 percent of the first batch of B Tech students in the AI (artificial intelligence) department have landed jobs. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.  

A total of 13 international companies have offered 54 placements to the IITH students. The numbers have improved compared to last year when 12 international companies came with 46 offers to the students in both Phase-1 and 2 placements.

The prominent hiring sectors included core engineering, IT/Software, Finance, and Consulting. A lot of India-based & international startups and companies are among the top recruiters this year. The highest package offered to the students is Rs 63.78 lakh, and the average package is Rs 19.49 lakh as of the date of ongoing Phase-1 placements.

The company that has offered the highest number of jobs is Blend 360. This placement season started on a positive note, with 99 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year.

