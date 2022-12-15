Home States Telangana

TiE Global Summit ends, ignites startup founders

The host chapter of Hyderabad sowed the seeds for TGS100 initiative - the new alternative asset, recognising 100 emerging startups.

HYDERABAD: The grand finale of the TiE Global Summit 2022 saw power-packed segments of igniting and exchanging of ideas through keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions on subjects of the technology climate, immersive technology in cinema, SMEs and women entrepreneurship among others by esteemed panelists and guest speakers.

The Summit witnessed the first-of-its-kind, pioneering initiative called TGS100, aimed at recognising 100 emerging startups and to enable them with a global platform for exposure to investors. TGS100 will aid the startups with recognition, investors, mentors and networking by placing them in the limelight of industry experts and visionaries globally.

Murali Bukkapatnam, Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit and Vice-Chairman, TiE Global, said: “Six months ago, we opened the doors for emerging entrepreneurs, to be recognised on a global platform. The host chapter of Hyderabad sowed the seeds for TGS100 initiative - the new alternative asset, recognising 100 emerging startups. The structure and form of TGS100 was designed by the TiE global team in collaboration with academia. ” Actor and investor Suneil Shetty also particiapted.

