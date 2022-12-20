Telangana has not re-submitted proposal for Warangal Metro: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre has revealed that though a proposal was received in March, 2021 from the State government for the Warangal Metro Neo project covering a length of 15.5 km at a cost of Rs 998 crore, after examination, the State government was requested by the Centre to re-submit the proposal incorporating the observations of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, for which no reply has been given.

Replying to the question raised by BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman during Question Hour on Monday, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore stated that his ministry had not received any proposal from the State government for metro projects in cities like Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Khammam.

Metro Rail Phase II

The Minister said that the State government planned to implement the Airport Express Metro Corridor will connect Shamshabad and Rajendranagar.

